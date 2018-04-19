EN
    08:44, 19 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Precipitation, gusty wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Apr 19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that precipitation, fog, and gusty wind will persist across the territory of Kazakhstan on Thursday, April 19. 

    According to Kazhydromet, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will see wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and patches of fog.

    Fog will also blanket Almaty and Karaganda regions. Mountains in South Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog as well.

    Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan region.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
