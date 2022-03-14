Precipitation in store for most of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rain and snow, fog, high wind are in store for Kazakhstan for March 15-17, Kazinform cites the National met OFffice Kazhydromet.

Most of Kazakhstan is to be affected by the Southern cyclone and associated weather fronts in the next three days. Due to the cyclone precipitation as rain and snow, fog, high wind, as well as black ice in the west, south, and southeast are forecast.

Only the north of Kazahstan is to enjoy the weather mostly with no precipitation due to the northwestern anticyclone, and drops in temperature to -17...28 degrees Celsius at night.