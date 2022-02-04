Precipitation in store for north and west of Kazakhstan Feb 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to an anticyclone spur weather mostly without precipitation is to linger in the greater part of Kazakhstan on February 3. The west and north are to be under the influence of weather fronts causing precipitation as rain and snow as well as ice-slick. The country is to brace locally for fog and high wind, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Almaty region is to see fog in the north, south, and north as well as 15-20mps wind in Zhalanashkol area.

Turkestan region is to brace for fog in the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the mountainous areas at daytime.

Zhambyl region is to expect fog in the north and mountainous areas, 15-20mps wind in the northeast at daytime as well as mountainous areas.

The west of Atyrau and northwest of Mangistau regions are to expect fog. The regions’ east and southeast are to see 15-20mps.

Ground blizzard and 15-20mps are to batter the north of Kostanay region as well as northwest of North Kazakhstan region at night. The regions’ south and southwest are to expect fog.

15-20mps wind is in store for Aktobe region’s Mugodzharsk district.

Wind is to reach up to 18mps in the west of Karaganda region during the day.

Fog is to coat the south of Akmola, north of West Kazakhstan, east of East Kazakhstan, north, center of Kyzylorda regions. Pavlodar region is to brace for fog in the north as well as east at night.