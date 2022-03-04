Precipitation in store for west of Kazakhstan Mar 4
Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps. Temperature will rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and daytime and is predicted to fall. The region is to expect heavy rain, thunderstorm, and squall.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 18mps, are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to dip to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2 degrees Celsius at daytime. The region is to brace for fog.
Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to rise to 5-7 degrees Celsius at night and 8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime. Atyrau region is to expect heavy precipitation and squall.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to drop to -7-9 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is to coat Karaganda region.
Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps. Temperature is to dip to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to expect fog.
Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will drop -9-11 degrees Celsius at night and -3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kyzylorda region is to brace for fog.
Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -13-15 degrees Celsius at night and to -2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to dip to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 11-13 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and 16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 3-5 degrees Celsius at night and 22-24 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 18mps. Temperature is to drop to -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime. Heavy precipitation, fog, and ice-slick are forecast for West Kazakhstan region.
Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will drop -13-15 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 2-7mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 2-7mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to rise to 2 degrees Celsius at night and 11-13 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 3-5 degrees Celsius at night and 22-24 degrees Celsius at daytime.