    10:29, 24 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Precipitation not expected on Sunday in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fair weather is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 24. However, meteorologists predict that snowfall, fog, black ice and bleak wind may hit some areas of the country.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25-28 mps in Almaty region.
    Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will be steeped in fog.
    Black ice will cover roads in Mangystau region.
    Ground blizzard is set to hit North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
