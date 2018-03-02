Precipitation predicted in Astana and 4 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and snowfalls are expected on 6th and 7th March in Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazhydromet Weather Service.

"On March 6 and 7, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will see precipitation (rains, snowfalls). On March 6, during daylight hours, there will be observed heavy precipitation. In addition, patchy fog, icy conditions on roads, and snowstorms are expected. The southwesterly wind changing to northwest direction will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s. The wind speed is predicted to be 30 m/s and higher in the daytime on 6th March and throughout 7th March. The temperature will rise to 0...+5 degrees Centigrade, and up to +3+8 deg. in East Kazakhstan region in particular," the weather warning says.

On March 6 and 7, Astana will see precipitation (rain, snowfalls), snowstorm, 15-20 m/s wind, and slippery surfaces. On 6th March in the daytime and 7th March at night, the wind speed will reach 25 m/s.