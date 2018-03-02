EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:41, 02 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Precipitation predicted in Astana and 4 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and snowfalls are expected on 6th and 7th March in Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    "On March 6 and 7, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will see precipitation (rains, snowfalls). On March 6, during daylight hours, there will be observed heavy precipitation. In addition, patchy fog, icy conditions on roads, and snowstorms are expected. The southwesterly wind changing to northwest direction will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s. The wind speed is predicted to be 30 m/s and higher in the daytime on 6th March and throughout 7th March. The temperature will rise to 0...+5 degrees Centigrade, and up to +3+8 deg. in East Kazakhstan region in particular," the weather warning says.

    On March 6 and 7, Astana will see precipitation (rain, snowfalls), snowstorm, 15-20 m/s wind, and slippery surfaces. On 6th March in the daytime and 7th March at night, the wind speed will reach 25 m/s.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!