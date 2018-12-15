Precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 15, scattered precipitations is expected in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southeastern part of the country. There will be patches of fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong wind, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe and Karaganda regions will see patchy fog and ice slick. The wind speed will reach 15-20 meters per second in Mangistau, Atyrau and Karaganda regions.

In Kostanay and Akmola regions, there will be patchy fog and snowstorm. The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Kostanay region.

In West Kazakhstan region, patches of fog, snowstorm, and ice slick are expected.

Turkestan and Almaty regions will see patchy fog and a 15-23 mps strong wind.

Patchy fog is also predicted in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions.