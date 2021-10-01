EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:49, 01 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Precipitation predicted in most regions of Kazakhstan Oct 2-4

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A mix of rain and snow is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on October 2-4. Heavy precipitation is expected in mountainous areas of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Black ice and blizzard are predicted on roads in northwestern, central and eastern Kazakhstan.

    Weather without precipitation is in store only for the west and southwest of Kazakhstan in the coming days.

    Temperature will drop below zero at night in the northwest, north, east and center of Kazakhstan. Southern Kazakhstan will see relatively warm weekend. Mercury will stay in the corridor of +3, +8°C at night and +12, +20°C at daytime.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!