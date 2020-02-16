Precipitation to douse Kazakhstan Feb 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to linger over most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, February 16, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. According to meteorologists, snowfall will douse northern Kazakhstan, while the south will see a mix of rain and snow.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind will reach 17-22 mps in Almaty region and 23-28 mps in Zhambyl region at night.

Parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions will be steeped in fog.

Motorists should use caution due to black ice that will cover roads in most regions of the country.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.