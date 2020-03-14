EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:27, 14 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Precipitation to douse most regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will observe precipitation, mostly wet and very wet snow, on Saturday. Only the south, southeast and center of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country brace for stiff wind, fog, and black ice, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.

    Parts of Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Black ice will coat roads in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!