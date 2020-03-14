Precipitation to douse most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will observe precipitation, mostly wet and very wet snow, on Saturday. Only the south, southeast and center of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country brace for stiff wind, fog, and black ice, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.

Parts of Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice will coat roads in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.