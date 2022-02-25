EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:40, 25 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Precipitation to douse parts of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow, fog, black ice, and stiff wind are forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    In the last three days of winter Kazakhstan will be doused by precipitation, especially the northern part of the country. Chances of blizzard will be high in the north of the country.

    Only southern Kazakhstan will see weather mostly without precipitation on 26-28 February.

    Temperature will dip as low as -3, -15°C in northwest and -5, -20°C in the north of the country. Eastern and central Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to -3, -18°C and -13, -25°. Temperature is expected to climb to +5, +10°C in the south of the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!