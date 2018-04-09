Precipitation to persist in Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, mainly rain, will persist on April 9 in most regions of Kazakhstan due to the passage of atmospheric fronts. Dry weather is expected in the west and partly in the south of the country.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will see patchy fog, icy surfaces, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

Patchy fog is predicted in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions. Moreover, there will be 15-20 m/s wind in Aktobe region.

Zhambyl region will see patches of fog, 15-23 m/s wind, and thunderstorm.

In South Kazakhstan region, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s. Plus, rainfall is expected in the mountains of the region.

Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions will see winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. In addition, dust storm is predicted in Kyzylorda region.

As to South Kazakhstan region, there will be -1C cold snap at night.