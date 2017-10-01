Precipitation to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, says that precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 1. Only southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will observe fair weather. Stiffer wind and fog are forecast in some regions.

Fog will blanket Akmola, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning. Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.



There may be some patches of fog in Almaty, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions at night and in the morning as well.



Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 mps in Mangistau, and in some areas of Atyrau and Aktobe regions during the day.