EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:08, 02 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Precipitations forecast for Kazakhstan May 2

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Precipitations are expected to linger for another day across the major part of Kazakhstan while the country's north, northwest and southwest are to enjoy weather without precipitations.

    According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorms, strong wind and hail are predicted to batter Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions on Thursday.

    High wind is forecast to hit Aktobe and Atyrau regions.

    Fog, high wind and hail are to approach Karaganda region today.

    Patches of fog are expected to coat Akmola and Kostanay regions.

    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!