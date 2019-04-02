Precipitations in store for Kazakhstan Apr 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is predicted to face today precipitations, heavy downpours are forecast for the country's south. Patches of fog, an increase of wind, squalls, thunderstorms and hail are to linger for another day locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog and hail are forecast to hit Kyzylorda region accompanied by strong wind gusting up to 23 m/s.



Patches of fog are to coat Pavlodar region locally in the night.



High wind is to roll across Almaty and Akmola, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.