Precipitations in store for Kazakhstan next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for March 26-28, Kazinform reports.

A cyclone will bring snow and rain to the southern and central districts of Kazakhstan. Snow will hit the country’s north and west. Heavy precipitations are expected mainly in the south. High wind will batter the country.

Air temperature will rise from -10-20 degrees to -5-15 degrees Celsius in the night, 0-8 degrees to -5+3 degrees during the day in the north, and to +5+10 degrees in the west.