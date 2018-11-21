Precipitations predicted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 21, precipitation is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan. There will be patches of fog, gusty wind, ice slick, and snowstorm, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Kostanay region, there will be patches of fog, blowing snow, icy roads, and wind strengthening up to 18 meters per second.

Akmola region will see a snowstorm, 15-20 m/s wind, and ice on the roads.

In Karaganda region, patchy fog, ice slick, and blowing are predicted.

In East Kazakhstan region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s causing a snowstorm. Besides, patchy fog is expected there in the morning.

There will be a 15-20 m/s strong wind in the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, Almaty region. In the afternoon, the wind speed will reach 25 m/s.

Zhambyl and Turkestan regions will see patches of fog, 15-20 m/s wind. The roads will be icy in Zhambyl region in the morning.

Patchy fog and ice slick are also predicted in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

As for Aktobe and Pavlodar regions, it will be foggy in some areas.