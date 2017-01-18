Pregnant camel rescued in Mangystau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aktau residents have rescued a pregnant camel which got stuck in the squishy ground in the steppe. The poor animal stayed there for quite a long time immobilized and was not able to get out. Because of the cold mud where it stayed for several days she now can't move her legs.

To help the animal turned out to be an uneasy task. "This area is quite marshy. She got stuck in the heavy soil", Yerbolat Bitanov, one of the rescuers, told. "We know the family whom the camel belongs to. When we found it the animal appeared stuck in the cold mud. The legs were totally in the soil that's why it could not get out. We asked our friends to help us.

It took ten trucks and a rope winch to get the camel out.

"We put the camel on a metal sheet which we connected to the truck and used the rope winch to pull it out", Yerbolat said.

The animal was loaded onto "Gazel" and delivered to the owners because it could not walk. The rescuers were told they had saved two animals - the camel turned out to be pregnant.

"Now the camel is in a warm place and in a month it will deliver a baby camel. She is fine now but it will take time till she can walk again", Yerbolat Bitanov said.