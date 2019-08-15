14:50, 15 August 2019 | GMT +6
Pregnant snow leopard caught by camera trap in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press Secretary of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Saken Dildakhmet posted a photo and a video of a rare snow leopard on his Facebook account.
«A female snow leopard captured by a camera trap in Almaty region, in the territory of a hunting entity of Tabigat Kazakhstan Union of Hunters and Fishermen. The snow leopard seems to be pregnant,» Saken Dildakhmet's Facebook post reads.