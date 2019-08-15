EN
    14:50, 15 August 2019

    Pregnant snow leopard caught by camera trap in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press Secretary of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Saken Dildakhmet posted a photo and a video of a rare snow leopard on his Facebook account.

    «A female snow leopard captured by a camera trap in Almaty region, in the territory of a hunting entity of Tabigat Kazakhstan Union of Hunters and Fishermen. The snow leopard seems to be pregnant,» Saken Dildakhmet's Facebook post reads.

    According to him, the video was shot in summer 2019. In his words, the local hunting service uses more than 70 camera traps in their work.





