ALMATY. KAZINFORM A pregnant woman, born in 1986, was carried down by a strong stream of the Big Almaty Channel near Issyk.

Her body has not been found yet. The search continues for the third day.



The woman reportedly slipped down and fell into the water while she was washing carpets in the channel. The woman was last seen as the strong current swept her away. Her husband, who swims well, failed to catch her and help surface.