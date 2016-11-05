EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:04, 05 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Pregnant woman hospitalized after car pile-up in Shymkent

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A pregnant woman has been hospitalized after three cars collided in Shymkent today, Kazinform has learnt from Otyrar.kz.

    The accident occurred at a crossroads on Torekulov Street.  

    According to witnesses, a motorist almost hit a woman with her child who were crossing the crossroads but the car came to a screeching halt just in time to avoid the collision. However, two vehicles that were following the first one rammed into each other and piled up.

    The heavily pregnant woman, the passenger of the first car, was rushed to the nearest hospital from the scene.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Turkestan region Kazakhstan Incidents Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!