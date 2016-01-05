Pregnant woman injured in road accident in Mangystau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 19-year-old nine-month pregnant woman has suffered injuries in a traffic accident in Mangystau region, according to Lada.kz.

Police informed that a 26-year-old resident of the region was under the wheel of Opel Vectra. He lost steering on a slippery road and collided with a motor vehicle driven by an 18-year-old resident of Munaily district.

Drivers of the cars were not injured. However, a passenger of Opel Vectra, 19-year-old pregnant woman, has suffered injuries. The mother-to-be was immediately hospitalized in the perinatal center.