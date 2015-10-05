Pregnant woman killed at zebra crossing in Uralsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A pregnant woman was hit to death by a LIFAN car at the pedestrian crossing in Uralsk.

A witness said the car was moving too fast. The driver knocked down the woman who was using zebra crossing. She died at the spot. The driver did not even stop. On the contrary, he attempted to take off leaving the woman on the road. Unfortunately, he collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser at the juncture of Kurmangaliyev and Sholokhov streets and had to stay there. A woman, who works not far from the place of the tragedy, recognized the victim. "She was 27 and she was pregnant," the woman said. She turned out to be the victim's friend.