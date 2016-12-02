Preliminary cause of schoolboy’s death in Astana announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cardiac failure could cause the death of the 8th grader in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the municipal education authorities.

“As per preliminary version, the boy died from cardiac failure. More detailed information will be provided later in a press release,” the press service of the education department told Kazinform.

Earlier, Kazinform reported of a death of an 8th grade school boy at School Lyceum No.59 in Astana. The incident occurred on 30 November at around 13:00.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched and a forensic expertise was set.