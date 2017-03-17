EN
    13:52, 17 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Preliminary hearing on Mukhtar Ablyazov’s case began in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty-based Specialized Inter-District Criminal Court has launched a preliminary hearing on the case of former chief of BTA Bank Mukhtar Ablyazov, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    The attorneys of the defendants had no objections to the trial in absentia. Other top managers of the bank – former Vice Chairman Zhaksylyk Zharimbetov, ex-Director for Lending Issues Kairat Sadykov and ex-Chairman of the Board Saduakas Mamesh are also in the dock.

    Ablyazov is suspected in establishment and management of a criminal group and embezzlement of BTA Bank’s funds and their laundering  and abuse of power. Investigators found out that that embezzled funds were pension contributions and personal savings of the population of Kazakhstan and loans from foreign financial institutions. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau informed Ablyazov about the importance of attending the court hearing. But Ablyazov did not come and didn’t notify about the reasons.

    Recall that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau finished the pre-trial investigation into the criminal case regarding Ablyazov who is suspected of embezzlement of BTA Bank’s funds. 

