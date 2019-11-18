EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:25, 18 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Preliminary voter turnover during parliamentary elections in Belarus at 77.22%

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary data, voter turnout during elections to the seventh-convocation House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus stands at 77.22%, BelTA learned from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus.

    As of 20:00 voter turnout stood at 79.34% in Brest Oblast, 82.09% in Vitebsk Oblast, 81.38% in Gomel Oblast, 78.69% in Grodno Oblast, 78.95% in Minsk Oblast, 82.3% in Mogilev Oblast, and 63.2% in the city of Minsk. The elections have been recognized as valid in all the 110 constituencies. The polling stations closed their doors at 20:00. Vote count is now in progress.

    Tags:
    Belarus Elections News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!