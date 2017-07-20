Premier checks housing construction in N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Visiting North Kazakhstan region, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has inspected the construction of housing, sociocultural and sports facilities, infrastructure and utilities in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform refers to the premier's website .

During the visit to the Sports Palace, Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov reported to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan about reconstruction of Zhambyl Street, that leads to the Palace of Sports, and construction of the Palace of Schoolchildren and the Tennis Center using public-private partnership mechanisms.

It is planned to put in place over 1,000 apartments in Petropavlovsk in 2017. Zhas Orken district was decided to be the main building site, where about 500 rundown apartment buildings and other structures will be demolished. 11 multi-apartment houses having 2,500 apartments, the Palace of Schoolchildren and the Tennis Center will be built there in two years.

There is massive work to do for expanding the airport apron, major repairs of the roads, reconstruction of the street lighting network. Over two years, 28 streets and 400 yard areas will have been repaired.

In addition, Prime Minister Sagintayev saw the construction projects of the city's sociocultural facilities, hotels, entertainment centers and sports complexes, as well as shopping centers.