Premier discusses healthcare system devpt in Akmola region

ASTANA - KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Within a working trip to Akmola region, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited today an outpatient hospital where he got familiar with new digital technologies and held a meeting with the healthcare workers of the region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Government.

The Prime Minister inspected the operation of modern medical equipment made by the world's top manufacturers, as well as with the new software of the Integrated Medical Information System and the Laboratory Information System.

In turn, Head of the Akmola Region Health Department Saule Kisikova reported on the regional development of the healthcare system in the furtherance of "Densaulyq" Governmental Program and the Draft Unified Advanced Plan of Akmola region's Network of Medical Organizations until 2025. Over the past five months, the morbidity and mortality rates have lowered as compared to a year earlier: the infant mortality has decreased by almost 26%, while the incidence of tuberculosis and circulatory diseases has fallen by 13.9% and 7.4%, respectively.

According to the governor's office, as of today, medical information systems have been introduced in 258 of the 577 healthcare facilities of Akmola region. In addition, since January this year, electronic health records have been filled for 99% of the population within the framework of the pilot digital project.

All medical organizations in the region have been provided with Internet access. The medical personnel is computer literate and capable of working in the information systems of the Ministry of Health. Over 80% of the medical organizations have switched over to the paperless operation.

The PM held a meeting with the medical workers of the region and discussed the issues of the quality and accessibility of medical services provided to the population, the further development of the health infrastructure, training of doctors and their readiness for the introduction of medical insurance.

Opening the meeting with the healthcare workers, Bakytzhan Sagintayev pointed out that a lot is now done to modernize the healthcare system. The top priority of the Government is to protect the healthcare of the Kazakhstani citizens. The Government is monitoring the implementation of a number of specific tasks set by the President to reform Kazakhstan's healthcare system. This comprises the enhancement of the system efficiency through the digitization of medical services provided, the transition to "paperless hospitals", and the deregulation of the healthcare market including through the PPP principle and by reducing barriers for private medical organizations.

In turn, Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov highlighted that the work for the modernization of the healthcare system in the region is being implemented in an appropriate way. In particular, according to him, the introduction of digital technologies contributes to the settlement of many disputable issues.

At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev underscored that the special priority should be given to the careful preparation for the introduction of the compulsory social health insurance system, and the quality and the safety of the services and medicines provided.