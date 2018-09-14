Premier inspects CIS largest data center in Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip to Pavlodar region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev was shown innovative services of the largest data center in the CIS, which is a joint project of Kazakhtelecom and Hewlett-Packard, primeminister.kz reports.

The Prime Minister inspected the command center and the Data Processing Center. There is an extended range of services from simple telephone communication to the latest offers on the digital TV and broadband Internet market. The difference in access to and use of Kazakhtelecom's services between cities and rural settlements is reduced.

The innovation project Data Processing Center was launched as part of a nationwide TV bridge for the presentation of the Industrialization Map projects in 2013. The project is the first in the Central Asia Data Processing Center of the Tier III class, meaning a reliability level that allows to carry out maintenance and preventive works without stopping the entire facility.

The network of data centers of JSC Kazakhtelecom covers the whole country and has 14 facilities, on the basis of which such services as virtual hosting, VPS, Colocation, Dedicated, as well as a number of innovative services are provided: video conferencing system, Microsoft Hosted Exchange and Microsoft Hosted SharePoint, launched in July 2018.

During the visit, the regional representative of Genesis Mining Lucas Pfeiffer told about the work of the center. To date, the data center is capable of receiving about 11,000 pieces of equipment for the creation, processing, and storage of electronic information. All life support systems are reserved, connection to the main data transmission channels is organized. In the data center, all supporting systems, including power, are backed up, as well as air conditioning and fire extinguishing systems. On the basis of the data center, services are also provided through the cloud computing concept: a cloud server platform, a cloud data storage system, a virtual backup data center, business software, an interactive communication and information exchange system, and cloud-based video conferencing.

According to the Chairman of JSC Kazakhtelecom Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev, the Data Processing Center takes the leading positions on the volume of cloud services provided in Kazakhstan. Clients are representatives of the corporate sector and state structures. In addition, the data center can provide services for Russian clients and partners - this is possible because of Pavlodar's close proximity to the border with the Russian Federation.