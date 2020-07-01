Premier League resumes matches in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Premier League matches have been resumed in Kazakhstan with first football matches played today, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh Premier League matches had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first resumed games have been played today at 06.00 pm local time between the following local football clubs: Kyzylzhar - Okzhetpes, Kairat - Zhetysu, Tabol - Caspiy, Kaisar - Taraz, and Ordabasy - Shakhter Karagandy.

The matches are played fan-free and with strict sanitary rules in place.