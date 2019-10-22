EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:21, 22 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Premier Mamin summed up Nurly Zhol program results

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin summed up the main results of the Nurly Zhol program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, the effective transport and logistics system was built as part of the first Nurly Zhol program.

    «As noted by Nursultan Nazarbayev during the recent session of the Nur Otan faction, the new five-year plan of the program is one of the fundamental state programs. It is aimed at further development of the transport infrastructure and the transit potential of the country», the Prime Minister emphasized.

    In this regard, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry for Industry and Infrastructure Development to ensure the adoption of the draft program by the end of the current year.

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!