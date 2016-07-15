Premier of Kazakhstan and Mongolian President discussed prospects of cooperation in trade and investment spheres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj within the framework of the 11th ASEM Summit in Ulan Bator today, K. Massimov informed via social networks.

K. Massimov congratulated the President of Mongolia on the national holiday Naadam and wished him peace and wellbeing and prosperity to the people of Mongolia.

At the meeting the sides discussed the present state and prospects of expansion of bilateral interaction in the spheres of trade and investments.