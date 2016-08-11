Premier of Kazakhstan ordered to form working group on issues of processing of agricultural products

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with representatives of the agro-industrial complex and discussed the relevant issues of farmers within his working trip to West Kazakhstan region today.

Development of the processing industry in Kazakhstan is very important and it has a great potential. The Head of State sets a task to make the agricultural sector the key driving force of the economic growth of the country. The government provides support to processing companies within the Agribusiness-2020 Program, Pm.kz informs.

However, there are a lot of unsolved problems in the mentioned sector. The farmers touched upon the issues of veterinary control and food security, high purchasing prices for raw materials and processing of agricultural products.

Having considered the opinions of the participants of the meeting, the Prime Minister ordered Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov to form a working group, meet with representatives of the food industry, develop specific proposals on solving the current problems in one month's time and submit them for the consideration of the Government.