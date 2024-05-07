Premiere of 'RUKH' honors Defender of the Motherland Day: ABYROY group's tribute captivates Kazakhstan

On May 3 in honor of Defender of the Motherland Day, the video for the popular patriotic song “RUKH” performed by the group “ABYROY” from the Presidential Band of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan premiered on the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan's YouTube page (@sgork_official). This video is captured as the anthem of the special and military forces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Credit: Screenhot of RUKH MV by ABYROY feat. Imanbek

The filming of the music video, which highlights the endeavors of Kazakhstan's special and military units, featured participation from various entities including the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Service "A" of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This video became not only a tribute to the defenders of the Motherland, but also a symbol of unity and pride for the entire Kazakh people.

The famous director Elaman Buralkiev took part in the video’s creation, Zhanbolat Adilov composed the music, with lyrics penned by Rustem Arslanov. Imanbek Zeikenov contributed to arranging the composition for the video. DJ and music producer known professionally as Imanbek is the first Grammy award recipient from Kazakhstan. In 2021, he was awarded for his remix of “Roses”, which also marked him as the first Grammy award winner in a non-classical category from within the CIS.

Commentators on various social media shared their excitement of the video, writing “When I hear this song, I get goosebumps.”; “May there be many guys with such a high spirit!”; “My spirit was lifted. Thank you guys. Let's protect the motherland together.”

The MV not only inspires with its powerful musical sound, but also visually describes the heroic activities and service of the forces dedicated to protecting the Motherland. This is a work of art, which is designed to glorify the valor and dedication of those who defend their country.

