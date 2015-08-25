Premiers of Kazakhstan and Pakistan signed several documents on cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif today.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues regarding expansion of bilateral cooperation in different spheres of the economy. In particular, they considered the prospects of activation of the Kazakh-Pakistani interaction in the investment sphere, energy sector, agro-industrial complex and the potential of the transit and transport sector of both countries, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

The Head of the Government noted dynamics of development of bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed willingness of the country to deepen the partnership between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Upon completion of the meeting the sides signed a number of documents aimed at strengthening of cooperation.