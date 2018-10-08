Preparation for another CIS summit to be discussed in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM The preparation for the session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government that will take place in Astana on 2 November will be discussed by the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS States under Charter and Other Bodies of the Commonwealth in Minsk on 10 October, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Apart from that, the session in Minsk is to review the results of the Dushanbe meetings of the CIS Ministerial Council and the CIS Council of Heads of State and to discuss the efforts of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives and the CIS Executive Committee to implement these documents, the press service informed.



The permanent plenipotentiary representatives of the CIS states will also review the work of the CIS Council for Physical Culture and Sport, BelTA reports. The council is in charge of elaborating and implementing joint programs, arranging health promotion events, training professional athletes, promoting the Olympic movement. The council combats negative social phenomena through sport, provides assistance to academic and teaching staff, runs academic exchanges and qualification enhancement courses, studies and reviews activities related to scientific and medical support for physical culture and sport.



The session will discuss a possibility to overhaul the CIS legal framework and efforts to streamline and scale up media support for the CIS activities. Attending the session of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives will be Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev.