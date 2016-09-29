Preparation for celebration of 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov held yesterday a meeting with deputy governors of regions, deputy mayors of Astana and Almaty cities and ministers regarding preparation for the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the country's independence.

"Independence is of paramount importance for our country. This holiday is special for all of us. This day highlights the contribution of the First President to the process of building Kazakhstan and rightness of the course of the nation's movement. Each jubilee milestone is a cause for reflecting the way we have passed and the plans for future, of course," said Tasmagambetov.



As the Vice PM noted, the Government had already approved a nationwide plan of events dedicated to celebration of the 25th jubilee of Independence. The governors and mayors have received appropriate instructions on fulfillment of each point of the plan.



At the meeting, Tasmagambetov touched upon socially vital issues. Thus, speaking on the priority areas in education, the Vice PM noted the importance of changing the system of training teachers with the consideration of early childhood development; ensuring 100% coverage of children aged 3-6 with pre-school education; finishing construction of the schools and kindergartens and carrying out big work in technical and vocational education.



Besides, the Vice PM touched upon the implementation of the mandatory health insurance system in Kazakhstan beginning from January 1, 2018.