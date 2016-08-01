Preparation for EEU PMs meeting in Sochi discussed in Ukimet Uyi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has held today a sitting for discussing preparation for the forthcoming meeting of the EEU Heads of Government.

"Held a meeting on preparation for the forthcoming meeting of the Heads of Government of the EEU countries in Sochi scheduled for August 12," he informed via Twitter.

The decision to meet in Sochi was taken at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held on May 2016 regarding cooperation in trade, customs, economy and financial policy, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Speaking at the enlarged meeting in May, Massimov proposed to declare 2016 the Year of Deepening Economic Relations of the EEU with Third Countries, and Key Integration Associations. In this regard, the sides are studying the opportunity of establishment of a free trade zone with such countries as India, Israel, Egypt, Iran and others.

"We need to focus on cooperation with economically developed and investment attractive countries and associations. Kazakhstan considers the integration process as an opportunity for our countries to become a bridge between East and West and be a competitive part of the world economy,” K. Massimov noted.