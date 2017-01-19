Preparations for Foreign Investors Council’s meeting discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with the members of the Board of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors Council Association headed by Chairman of the Board, Head of Deutsche Bank Kazakhstan Ulf Wokurka.

The meeting discussed cooperation in further improvement of investment climate and preparation for the oncoming plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council, primeminister.kz reported.