Preparations for forthcoming CICA Summit debated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov and Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay held a videoconference briefing for the heads of diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in the CICA member states.

The briefing participants were informed about the topical issues of the current agenda of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the CICA. Particular attention was focused on the need for high-quality preparation for the 6th Summit of the Conference, which will be held in October 2022 in Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the event, reports of the heads of diplomatic missions on their work on the implementation of the priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Conference were also heard.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on the further development and transformation of the CICA, the practical implementation of the Catalogue of Confidence-Building Measures, the holding of special events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Conference, and etc.

Following the results of the event, the participants agreed to continue close cooperation in order to effectively promote the priorities and tasks of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the CICA.