Preparations for International Army Games 2017 in full swing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation from Kazakhstan headed by First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces major general Amir Khalikov took part in the 3rd conference on preparations for the International Army Games 2017, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

27 countries have already confirmed their participation in the upcoming International Army Games set to be held on the territory of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and China from July 21 through August 13.



As part of this unique competition, thousands of military men from Kazakhstan, Russia and China will vie in Aviadarts, Tank Biathlon, Safe Route, Keys to the Sky, Paratrooper Squad, Clear Sky, Sniper Range and other contests.