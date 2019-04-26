Preparations for Kazakhstan People's Assembly meeting discussed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An extended meeting of the Council of Kazakhstan People's Assembly took place today in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Under the chairmanship of Secretary of State Marat Tazhin, the meeting participants discussed the preparations for the Assembly's session scheduled for April 29 and took a number of decisions related to the organization's activity.



According to Marat Tazhin, Kazakhstani model of public accord and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan established by the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev contributed to the world's best practice of state-building in the conditions of polyethnicity.

Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev, Governor of West Kazakhstan region Altay Kulginov, Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Zhansseit Tuimebayev, Deputy of the Majilis Albert Rau and others took the floor at the meeting.