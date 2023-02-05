Preparations for parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan discussed in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with the leadership and faculty of the Yerevan State University (YSU), as well as representatives of the Armenian media at the Abay Center for Kazakh Language, Culture and History at YSU, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The participants were informed in details about the program of large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the issues of constitutional reform and the preparation and holding of early elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan in March of this year. The leadership of YSU highly appreciated the policy of Kazakhstan and emphasized the relevance and importance of political and economic changes in the face of modern global challenges.

The participants of the event noted the progressive development of bilateral relations in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, as well as in the field of science, education, literature and art, and also discussed issues of holding joint events in 2023. According to the head of the YSU Department of Turkic Studies, Professor Alexander Safaryan, the Armenian people deeply appreciate the established Armenian-Kazakh relations, which have a long history and traditions. During the meeting, books by Kazakh writers were donated to the library fund of the Abay Center.

Photo:press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry