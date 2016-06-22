Preparations for SCO summit discussed in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) were discussed in Tashkent, said the message from Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry.

The discussions were held between Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and authorized representatives of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Kamilov emphasized the important role of the Council of National Coordinators of SCO member states in the organization’s activity.

The meeting of the Council of National Coordinators kicked off in Tashkent June 20 and will wrap up June 22.

The SCO members are China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The SCO summit will be held June 23-24 in Tashkent.



Source: Trend