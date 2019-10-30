EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:02, 30 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Preparations for Tokayev’s visit to Kyrgyzstan discussed in Bishkek

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – In the framework of his working trip to Kyrgyzstan Marat Syzdykov, vice Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, met with Chingiz Aidarbekov, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, according to the press service of the Ministry.

    The parties have discussed preparations for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, the meeting considered a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and singled prospects of further partnership.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!