EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:28, 07 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Preparations for Year of History and Culture discussed in Bosteri

    None
    None
    BOSTERI. KAZINFORM A roundtable meeting on "Issyk-Kol baarlashuusu II» (Issyk-Kul discussions), devoted to the Year of History and Culture in Kyrgyzstan has started today in Issyk-Kul.

    The event aimed at discussing the preparations for the Year of History and Culture.

    The Second World Nomad Games and celebrations of the 1000th anniversary of Zhussup Balassagun, the 100th anniversary of Urkun and  the 220th anniversary of Taylak Batyr  are planned to be organized this year.

    Those attending the meeting are Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Mira Karybaeva, governor of Issyk-Kul oblast Askat Akibaev, members of the secretariat of the World Nomad Games, historians and culture figures, Kabar says.

     

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!