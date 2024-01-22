Preparations for Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China begin

Minister of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan Yermek Marzhikpayev and Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli discussed the plans of holding the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China and the issues of mutual cooperation in tourism sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The meeting discussed the Concept of Organization of the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism aimed at holding important events in large Chinese cities. The official opening of the Year of Tourism is slated for late March.

China is one of the priority tourism markets and partners for Kazakhstan, which is explained by the two countries’ location and deep historical ties along the Silk Road. Today, the tourist flow indicators between our countries are returning to the pre-pandemic level, Yermek Marzhikpayev says.

Thus, China ranks among Top 5 countries whose nationals chose to travel to Kazakhstan last year.

According to statistics, more than 75,000 tourists were served in Kazakhstan within nine months of 2023, while the overall number of Chinese tourists to our country surpassed 200,000.

Kazakhstan expects further increase in flow of Chinese tourists with the introduction of visa-free regime in November 2023 and planned rise in the number of direct flights up to 30 per week in 2024.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed other issues of cooperation, including marketing and investments in tourism, strengthening the bilateral cooperation between tourist organizations and exchange of experience.

Upon completion of the meeting, Yermek Marzhikpayev invited Sun Yeli to Kazakhstan to participate in the upcoming meeting of the heads of tourism administrations of the SCO member states.

As reported, as part of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to China last year, year 2024 was declared the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China.