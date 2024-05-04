Preparations underway to launch Jordanian pavilion at COMEX 2024 in Muscat-Intaj

Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Intaj) said preparations are underway to hold Jordanian pavilion at the COMEX 2024 Global Technology Show in Muscat, held from May 27 to 30, for the second consecutive year, Petra reports.

According to an Intaj statement Saturday, the show also represents an opportunity for Omani companies to explore Jordanian market and enhance mutual cooperation, which would foster access to other regional destinations.



Intaj noted this step reflects Jordan's commitment as a "pioneering" regional center in the technology and innovation fields, stressing mutual benefits and expected cooperation between the two countries in this "vital" sector.



Investments in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector in Oman are witnessing a "noticeable" increase, as about $6 billion were allocated to the industry in 2024, compared to $3 billion in 2019, as this policy highlights the "remarkable" opportunities of Jordanian companies to enter this "emerging and growing" market, the association said.



Intaj CEO, Nidal Bitar, said the show provides Jordanian companies an "ideal" platform to display their capabilities in "advanced" fields, primarily artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and Internet of Things, which are witnessing an "increasing" demand in Oman, while the Jordanian pavilion will be a parallel opportunity for Omani companies to explore investment opportunities in Jordan.



Bitar noted participation in this event is a "strategic" step for Jordanian companies to explore opportunities and enhance technological exports to the Omani market.



Additionally, Bitar noted Jordanian pavilion will draw a "great" interaction by visitors and participants, which enhances Jordan's position as a "pioneer" in the technology field in the region, and opens new horizons for Jordanian-Omani economic and technical cooperation.



At the level of startups, he stressed that the opportunity is available to Jordanian companies to explore investment opportunities, especially since a number of Jordanian startups successfully obtained investments from Omani investment funds.