EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:52, 14 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Preschool teachers’ salaries to be raised by 30% in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the President’s instruction, salaries of preschool teachers have been raised by 25% annually since January 2020. The government plans to raise it by 30% since September 1, 2023, Kazinform reports via the Ministry of Education.

    According to Director of the Preschool Education Department Natalya Dzhumadildayeva, the annual increase in teachers’ salaries, as per the President’s instruction, gives a positive effect. The Ministry works constantly on improving the system of training, qualification upgrading and raising social status of preschool teachers. The 2023-2029 Concept of Development of Preschool, Secondary and Vocational and Technical Education was adopted. 24 educational programmes of qualification upgrading for preschool teachers were developed. Mobile groups for providing methodological assistance to preschool teachers were set up.

    39 universities and 119 colleges train preschool teachers countrywide.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!