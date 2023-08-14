Preschool teachers’ salaries to be raised by 30% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the President’s instruction, salaries of preschool teachers have been raised by 25% annually since January 2020. The government plans to raise it by 30% since September 1, 2023, Kazinform reports via the Ministry of Education.

According to Director of the Preschool Education Department Natalya Dzhumadildayeva, the annual increase in teachers’ salaries, as per the President’s instruction, gives a positive effect. The Ministry works constantly on improving the system of training, qualification upgrading and raising social status of preschool teachers. The 2023-2029 Concept of Development of Preschool, Secondary and Vocational and Technical Education was adopted. 24 educational programmes of qualification upgrading for preschool teachers were developed. Mobile groups for providing methodological assistance to preschool teachers were set up.

39 universities and 119 colleges train preschool teachers countrywide.