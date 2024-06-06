Presentation of first-ever Braille version of Kazakh Constitution takes place

The Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan presented the first-ever Braille version of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kazakh and Russian languages, set to be handed over to 56 institutions, including republican and regional libraries, educational centers and specialized schools, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

There are 85 thousand blind people and over four thousand visually impaired children, of whom around 350 are blind, in Kazakhstan.

According to Elvira Azimova, Chairwoman of the Constitutional Court, establishing an inclusive environment underpins the constitutional guarantees of equality before the law and access to justice.

Photo: Kazakh Constitutional Court

The Just Kazakhstan policy reinforces the commitment of the state to uphold the human rights and freedoms and non-discrimination. The Constitutional Court will continue encouraging the principle of equality, dignity and justice for everyone in accordance with the Constitution of Kazakhstan and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Production of the text of the Kazakh Constitution in Braille is our joint contribution to promoting this policy, said Azimova.

Photo: Kazakh Constitutional Court

The project was backed by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry. Volker Frobarth, head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, stressed that the production of the Braille version of the Basic Law of Kazakhstan demonstrates the commitment of the country’s constitutional control body to human rights values and inclusive approach towards equal access to information.

Photo: Kazakh Constitutional Court

Attending the ceremony of presentation were the ambassadors of foreign countries and international organizations accredited in Kazakhstan, deputies of the parliament of government bodies, representatives of NGOs and the scientific community of Kazakhstan.